Snowfall forces Frankfurt airport to cancel 170 flights

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's biggest airport is canceling 170 flights because of snowfall, though forecasters predict the weather will improve over the course of the day.

Frankfurt airport said flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Vienna, Dublin and Warsaw were affected by cancellations Monday.

Delta and Lufthansa connections between Frankfurt and the U.S. were also affected by a power outage at Atlanta airport.

