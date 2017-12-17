The Latest: Trump says he isn't considering firing Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he isn't considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump returned to the White House from Camp David on Sunday and was asked if he was considering dismissing the man investigating whether there was collusion between the president's Republican presidential campaign and Russian officials.
He answered, "No, I'm not," and did not elaborate further.
The president did criticize the fact that Mueller had gained access to thousands of emails sent and received by Trump officials before the start of his administration.
He said it was "not looking good" and again stressed that there was "no collusion." Mueller's team received the emails from a federal agency and not the transition itself.
A spokesman for Mueller said the emails were obtained appropriately.
___
Noon
President Donald Trump is poised to bask in the triumph of his first major legislative victory.
But his team on Sunday was again forced to grapple with the Russia probe that has shadowed the White House in Trump's initial year in office.
Republicans in Congress planned to muscle through tax cut legislation this week but Washington was equally fixated on speculation about the next steps from Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller is probing whether the president's campaign coordinated with Russia. The investigation has gained access to thousands of transition team emails, triggering protests from some Trump allies.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin fielded Russia questions before those on the tax cut in an interview on CNN's State of the Union. Mnuchin said he didn't believe Trump would fire Mueller.
