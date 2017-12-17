Atlanta, Baton Rouge-bound flights resume after weekend power ou - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Atlanta, Baton Rouge-bound flights resume after weekend power outage at Atlanta airport

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Several flights to and from the Baton Rouge area were delayed on Sunday after a power outage was reported at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. As of Monday morning, flights resumed as normal with slight delays in arrival times.

The power outage occurred just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a pilot relayed a message to passengers saying a construction crew severed a power line that serves the airport. The report is unconfirmed, and there has been no official word on the cause of the outage.

Around 3 p.m., the FAA issues a ground stop for flights headed to Atlanta. A ground stop means flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport.

BTR flights affected:

ARRIVALS

  • 2:05 p.m - CANCELLED
  • 3:45 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 5:03 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 8:07 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 9:51 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 11:20 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 9:34 a.m. - IN AIR

DEPARTURES

  • 2:30 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 4:20 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 5:38 p.m. - CANCELLED
  • 6:00 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED
  • 7:10 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED
  • 8:30 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED
  • 10:00 a.m. Monday - SCHEDULED

To stay up-to-date on the latest flight information, visit BTR's flight tracker here.

Dozens of passengers have tweeted reports of planes stuck at the gate, power lost throughout the airport, pilots announcing diverted flights and TSA not allowing people off of stalled escalators.

It is not known how many flights may be affected. Due to the power outage, diverted international flights will be diverted and forced to land at other airports.

It is raining in the Atlanta area, but it is not known if the weather played a role in the outage.

Georgia Power said they are working closely with airport personnel. The company expects power to be restored by midnight Sunday.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the world, serving 150 domestic destinations and 75 international airports in 50 countries. On average, 275,000 passengers pass through the airport each day.

