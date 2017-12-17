Atlanta, Baton Rouge-bound flights resume after weekend power outage at Atlanta airport

Several flights to and from the Baton Rouge area were delayed on Sunday after a power outage was reported at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. As of Monday morning, flights resumed as normal with slight delays in arrival times.

The power outage occurred just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a pilot relayed a message to passengers saying a construction crew severed a power line that serves the airport. The report is unconfirmed, and there has been no official word on the cause of the outage.

Around 3 p.m., the FAA issues a ground stop for flights headed to Atlanta. A ground stop means flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport.

Updated information on the ATL power outage. pic.twitter.com/yu0MMsRqZE — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 17, 2017

BTR flights affected:

ARRIVALS

2:05 p.m - CANCELLED

3:45 p.m. - CANCELLED

5:03 p.m. - CANCELLED

8:07 p.m. - CANCELLED

9:51 p.m. - CANCELLED

11:20 p.m. - CANCELLED

9:34 a.m. - IN AIR

DEPARTURES

2:30 p.m. - CANCELLED

4:20 p.m. - CANCELLED

5:38 p.m. - CANCELLED

6:00 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED

7:10 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED

8:30 a.m. Monday - CANCELLED

10:00 a.m. Monday - SCHEDULED

To stay up-to-date on the latest flight information, visit BTR's flight tracker here.

Dozens of passengers have tweeted reports of planes stuck at the gate, power lost throughout the airport, pilots announcing diverted flights and TSA not allowing people off of stalled escalators.

It is not known how many flights may be affected. Due to the power outage, diverted international flights will be diverted and forced to land at other airports.

Due to #PowerOutage at @ATLairport diversion plan for International arriving flights continues. This means diverted International flights will land at other airports. #Atlairport — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) December 17, 2017

It is raining in the Atlanta area, but it is not known if the weather played a role in the outage.

A power outage has impacted several areas in the airport. #ATL officials are working to remedy the situation. Additional updates to come — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 17, 2017

Georgia Power said they are working closely with airport personnel. The company expects power to be restored by midnight Sunday.

Update: 1/4 - We continue to work closely with @ATLairport personnel onsite to restore power to the Airport as quickly as possible. Assessment and repair efforts are well underway at this time and the company expects to have power restored to the Airport by midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/eQg6QtHqI4 — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) December 18, 2017

Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the world, serving 150 domestic destinations and 75 international airports in 50 countries. On average, 275,000 passengers pass through the airport each day.

