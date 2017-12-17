VIDEO: Hilarious father wearing dinosaur suit greets daughter at school bus stop

A hilarious video of a Baton Rouge area father, dressed in t-rex costume, running up to his daughter as she was trying to get off of the bus has been making its way across social media.

In the video, Tad Parnell, of Addis, can be seen in a huge dinosaur costume eagerly waiting in front of his home for his daughter to be dropped off by the school bus. When the bus finally pulls up, the young lady didn’t waste any time running away laughing to get away from the prehistoric madness.

Watch the video below:

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook, has had gotten over a million views on The Daily Mail's page.

