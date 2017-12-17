They've done it again! Independent Louisiana school celebrates week of viral acceptance videos from top universities

It has been an awesome week for one college preparatory school in tiny ol' Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

TM Landry College Preparatory, an independent, coeducational year-round college prep school in Breaux Bridge, has had several videos of their students getting accepted in some of the nation's top universities go viral this week.

In the latest video to go viral, the school celebrates 16-year-old James Dennis, a graduating junior, as he learned of the news of getting accepted into Yale University, another Ivy League school.

On Tues, a video of a 16-year-old Ayrton Little and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.

In the video, Ayrton Little and his classmates at T.M. Landry College Preparatory wait anxiously as he opens his email to find out if he was accepted into Harvard's 2019-20 incoming class. Little is currently in his Junior year.

This school year alone the school has had students accepted into top universities including Harvard, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth College, Columbia, NYU, George Washington University, Wesleyan University, Howard University, Bowdoin College, and Tulane.

Here are some of those acceptance videos:

The Breaux Bridge school has a 100 percent graduation rate, has had over 18 graduates receive $19 million in scholarships, and has an average ACT score of 27, according to the school's website.

Tyler Benjamin, Valedictorian of TM Landry's first graduating Class of 2013, is also TM Landry’s first college graduate. Tyler is graduating from New York University’s Gallatin program. He is currently Student Council President for the 2016-17 school year.

The school was established by Michael and Tracey Landry. In June of 2005, the two gathered for their first day of school with five students who were labeled as "black troublemakers" on their kitchen table, the school says.

The school goes from grades K-12 and their program is designed for "for intellectual, 'out of the box' thinkers who want to pursue a serious, purposeful education, with the ultimate goal of achieving success in college and beyond," the school says.

The school, which is made up of primary African-American students, is located in the Acadian city where less than 50% of the seniors from area high schools attend four-year universities and the average ACT score of the parish (St. Martin) is 17. Breaux Bridge’s demographic is 60% Caucasian, 35% African American and less than 5% other, according to the latest census.

For more information on TM Landry College Preparatory, visit their website here.

