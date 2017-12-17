Speed possible factor in crash that kills unrestrained Baton Rouge man

A 40-year-old man is dead after authorities say he ran off the road and struck a tree.

On Saturday, around 8:30 p.m. troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 63 south of LA Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Bradley Lejeune, of Baton Rouge, state police say.

According to officials, an initial investigation revealed to state police the crash happened as Lejeune was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 63 in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

As Lejeune entered into a right-hand curve his Chevy ran off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway the Chevy struck a driveway embankment, became airborne, and then struck a tree, state police say.

Authorities say Lejeune was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result. Impairment is unknown at this time, state police say, but a toxicology sample was taken from Lejeune to be submitted for analysis - standard in crash fatalities.

Excessive speed may have been a factor in this crash. It remains under investigation, state police say.

