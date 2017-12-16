Sexual misconduct allegations against Gonzales pastor 'not substantiated'

The Diocese of Baton Rouge said Saturday that accusations of sexual misconduct against a Gonzales pastor could not be substantiated.

On Nov. 8, 2017, the diocese received a complaint against Father Eric Gyan, currently pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Gonzales. The misconduct was alleged to have taken place in 1996 when the victim was a minor and Gyan was pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Brusly.

The diocese says this is only such complaint they've ever received about Gyan.

The diocese said they notified "civil officials" of the allegation, which is in accordance with the diocese's policy for what to do when an allegation is made regarding sexual abuse of minors by an employee. The diocese also informed the woman making the allegation that she had the right to reach out to "civil officials" as well.

According to the release, trained professional laypersons were appointed by the diocese to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The Independent Review Board of the diocese was also notified. After the investigation, the Independent Review Board said the allegation against Fr. Gyan could not be substantiated.

The Diocese says this process found no reason to remove Fr. Gyan from ministry at any time. They also said Fr. Gyan was cooperative and categorically denied the allegation.

Bishop Muench has now accepted the findings and recommendations presented to him. Fr. Gyan continues to serve as a priest in good standing and of good reputation.

