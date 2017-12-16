Investigation launched into 20 year old sexual misconduct allegation against Gonzales pastor

An investigation is underway into a 20-year-old sexual misconduct allegation against a Gonzales pastor, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

On Nov. 8, the diocese received a complaint against Father Eric Gyan, currently pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Gonzales, according to a press release from the diocese. The misconduct was alleged to have taken place in 1996 when the woman was a minor and Gyan was pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Brusly.

The diocese says this is only such complaint they've ever received about Gyan.

The diocese said they have notified "civil officials" of the allegation, which is in accordance with the diocese's policy for what to do when an allegation is made regarding sexual abuse of minors by an employee. The diocese also informed the woman making the allegation that she had the right to reach out to "civil officials" as well.

According to the release, trained professional laypersons were appointed by the diocese to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The Independent Review Board of the diocese was also notified.

The investigation is ongoing and so far has not yielded any cause to remove Gyan from his post, according to the diocese. Gyan has reportedly denied the allegation.

Anyone with information that can assist the diocese concerning this matter is urged to contact Amy Cordon in the diocesan Victim Assistance Office at (225) 242-0250.

