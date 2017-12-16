Over 5,000 kids participate in annual Angel Tree program

Volunteers worked to make Christmas a little merrier for kids in need Saturday.
The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge hosted its annual Angel Tree giveaway at Cortana Mall aimed at making sure each child has something special under their tree this holiday season.
One by one, hundreds of families lined up to receive the donated toys, clothes, and shoes.
Katie Miller brought her two young kids along to volunteer. She says she hopes it will help them learn the true meaning of the season.
"It's important to know and understand that there are other people that aren't as blessed as we are that have needs that we can step in and fill," Miller said. "I love they are understanding that and they are taking steps to step in and fill those needs for people."
Overall, nearly 5,000 kids participated in the Angel Tree program this year.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
