One man "seriously injured" in shooting at barbershop

Baton Rouge Police say one man was wounded during a shooting at a barbershop Saturday evening.

According to BRPD, officers responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in regards to a shooting at a barbershop in the 5500 block of Maplewood Dr.

Just before 6 p.m., police confirmed there was one male victim with serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

There is no report on possible suspects at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.

