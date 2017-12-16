Man dies after being injured in shooting at barbershop in December

A man has died after being shot at a barbershop in December of 2017.

On Thursday, January 4, Brandon Collins, 28, of Prairieville, died from his injuries.

According to BRPD, officers responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in regards to a shooting at a barbershop in the 5500 block of Maplewood Dr.

Just before 6 p.m., police confirmed there was one male victim with serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

There is no report on possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

