CDC gets list of forbidden words: Fetus, transgender, diversity

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 16.More >>
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the very agency tasked with saving and protecting the lives of the most vulnerable, are now under order by the Trump administration to stop using words including "vulnerable" in 2018 budget documents, according to The Washington Post.More >>
It was an early start Saturday for the LSU men’s basketball team and they were ready to go at noon against one-loss Stephen F. Austin at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.More >>
A home in Central has been completely destroyed after a huge overnight fire which required multiple fire crews to put out.More >>
One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, State Police say.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A bench trial was held Friday in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The ex-wife of murdered NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested by U.S Marshals in California.More >>
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.More >>
