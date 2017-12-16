Albany man dead after crashing into disabled truck in Livingston Parish, police say

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, State Police say.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 43 south of Hwy. 1064 that left 79-year-old Bobby Stewart, of Albany, dead.

State Police say their initial investigation revealed that 34-year-old Chad Purvis was traveling northbound on Hwy. 43 in a Dodge Ram. Purvis' vehicle broke down in the roadway and he began directing traffic around his car using a flashlight. Stewart failed to stop and struck Purvis' vehicle.

Stewart was properly restrained but was seriously injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis, which is standard in all fatal crashes.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.