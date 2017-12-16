Police investigating fatal crash on Coursey Blvd., speed potential factor

Baton Rouge Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., officers with BPRD began investigating the fatal crash occurring in the 12200 block of Coursey Blvd. The crash involved a 2003 Toyota Camry, police say.

According to authorities, the on-scene investigation revealed to police the Camry was traveling east on Coursey in a curve when the vehicle turned off the roadway and struck a pole.

The driver, 24-year-old Ebony Rodgers, of Baton Rouge, died at the scene, authorities say.

Police say speed is a potential factor in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.