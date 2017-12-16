Detectives investigating ‘pajama party’ turned deadly; Authorities seeking public's help

Deputies are investigating a pajama party that left one man dead.

On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Mission St in Prairieville in reference to a shooting, according to Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

Upon arrival, authorities say deputies located a victim, later identified as 30-year-old Acklin Jackson of Gonzales, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jackson was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened at "Pajama Jam" party at the Crystal Chateaux rental hall, themed after the 90s cult classic movie "House Party."

An advertisement for the party was posted on Facebook, see below:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

