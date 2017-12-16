VIDEO: Fire crews respond to massive overnight fire in Central

A home in Central has been completely destroyed after a huge overnight fire which required multiple fire crews to put out.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Central Fire Department responded to a massive fire at the 7500 block of Conestoga.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already burned most of the roof and flames were eating away at the other parts of the home.

Multiple crews responded to the fire for additional support including the entire Central Fire Department, District Six and East Side, while Zachary Fire Department covered Central's empty fire station.

There were no injuries but the home was completely destroyed, officials say. The fire department has not said what caused the fire.

