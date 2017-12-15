Louisiana zydeco band nominated for Grammy

With a zydeco pedigree many consider legendary, Dwayne Dopsie, and his band the Zydeco Hellraisers have been nominated for their first Grammy award. Dopsie called the nomination “a shock.”

"It's a plateau that I've been striving for a lot of years to get recognized by the recording academy, so once that happens, you reach the Super Bowl," said Dopsie.

Just about everybody knows his brother, Rockin Dopsie, Jr., and their father the late great Rockin Dopsie, Sr. Dwayne, the youngest, first picked up an accordion at age seven. "Being able to grow up in a house where my father played zydeco 24 hours a day, and that was a way of life for us," said Dopsie.

Now, Dwayne Dopsie and his band are carving out their own legacy. Their album, Top of the Mountain, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Musical Album. The band will head to New York City for the award show and give some of the biggest names in music a taste of Louisiana with a performance during the pre-Grammy party.

"First thing they're going to say is, 'Man, that's awesome. Did you bring some gumbo, some jambalaya?'" laughed Dopsie.

Even if they don’t take home a statuette in January, Dopsie says the best part of performing is sharing the music.

"I've been to different states, different countries where people have said no matter what I was going through in my life, you took me away from it for an hour and 20 minutes or 30 minutes, just feel good music," said Dopsie.

The Grammy Awards will air January 28, 2018 on CBS.

