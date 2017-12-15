East Baton Rouge Parish deputy saves woman choking on steak

A woman is happy to be alive after an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy saved her from choking.

The woman, Tracy North, took to Facebook to tell her story. She says she and her husband went out to eat for their anniversary, but it turned into a complete nightmare.

North says she ordered a steak and baked potato, and halfway through her steak, began to choke. She says she tried to drink Coke and water to wash it down, but the liquid would just spill out of her mouth because her airway was completely blocked. She says she then ran outside and tried to throw up to get the piece of steak out of her airway, but felt like she was going to pass out.

The woman says she ran back inside, clutching her throat, unable to speak. Two deputies sitting at a nearby table realized she was in distress and ran over to assist. The woman's husband then tried to perform the Heimlich, but to no avail. The female deputy who was sitting nearby then gave the Heimlich a shot and was able to dislodge the piece of steak.

"Lord Jesus I'm am so thankful you put this sweet lady in my path today. I seriously thought I was gonna die," said North in the post on Facebook.

The woman says the deputy's name is Shawn Lewis and that she is her "angel."

