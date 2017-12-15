New freshman high school opens in Gonzales

Friday was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new East Ascension Freshman Academy.

The school is located on Irma Boulevard in Gonzales. The school’s opening is part of a plan to one day build on the campus of each of the high schools in the Ascension Parish. The school board says they believe this facility will help ensure students remain in school through graduation.

“We know how important it is that incoming 9th graders experience some success early and that is something that prevents students from dropping out down the road,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

The school will open when the students return from the holiday break in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.