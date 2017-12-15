Salvation Army gives toys to nearly 5,000 kids in need this holiday season

In one of the largest efforts to date, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge began distributing toys to nearly 5,000 needy kids Friday.

More than 1,400 families were included this season. On December 15 and 16, families will arrive at the Angel Tree Warehouse at Cortana Mall to pick up boxes full of toys, clothes, and food individually prepared for them thanks to donations from numerous companies, foundations, and thousands of individual donors.

Hundreds of volunteers have donated their time over the past few weeks to set up the operation and to share the holiday spirit with these families in need.

"Thank you to the many people who have come alongside us to help those who need a hand up this Christmas season. We are deeply moved by and incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many in the Capital region," said Major Meredith.

