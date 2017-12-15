Personal data may have been compromised after LSU employee's laptop stolen

LSU is in the process of sending letters to 5,500 people whose personal information may have been compromised after a university-owned laptop was stolen from an employee of the school.

The school says when the theft was discovered, they immediately contacted law enforcement and started an investigation, which involved a third party forensic firm to analyze the data that may have been on the laptop. The investigation revealed the laptop may have contained individuals' full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers. There may have also been credit card information on the laptop for a very small number of people, the school says.

Officials with LSU say there is currently no indication that any of this personal data has been accessed or misused and that the laptop was protected with a password. However, as a precaution, LSU is offering a free 1-year membership to the people potentially affected through Experian's Identity Works, which helps to detect fraud or identity theft and assists those who believes their information has been misused. Details about this free membership were included in the letters the school sent out.

Those affected who have questions can call 888-829-6561 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As a result of this event, LSU is moving toward encrypting all mobile devices owned by the university and is also reinforcing policies regarding protecting those devices that contain sensitive personal information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.