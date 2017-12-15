Santa comes early for kids at Crestworth Elementary

Santa paid a special visit to some students in Baton Rouge Friday, and brought some of the early Christmas spirit with him.

Every student at Crestworth Elementary School took home a present courtesy of the Baton Rouge Police Department. Every year, the department adopts a different school. Crestworth was chosen this year because the school significantly improved their test scores, going from a D to a B. School leaders say this means a lot to their students.

"So this was two-fold for those kids. They're really excited about it. They love to see Santa Claus. In fact, many kids in this area probably would not get a gift at all, so these kids are really excited to get a gift and to see Santa Claus and to see the police department all here to cheer them on,” said Principal Cleo Perry Jr.

Perry was also named Louisiana's Elementary School Principal of the Year.

