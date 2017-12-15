After chilly weekend, warmer than normal week expected

Cloudy and cool has been Friday’s main weather story with a few sprinkles and light showers over metro Baton Rouge. A western Gulf disturbance managed to spread rains farther to the north and northeast then we had anticipated. For most of us, it was little more than a nuisance sprinkle prompting the occasional use of the windshield wipers, but not enough to really require an umbrella. And whatever rain that fell during the day should be gone by Friday evening.

WAFB neighborhoods will stay mainly dry overnight and into Saturday morning under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We are forecasting a cold start for Saturday, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for metro Baton Rouge. Clouds will hang around throughout the day, but Saturday stays mainly dry across the WAFB region through the afternoon and early evening. However, north winds will combine with the clouds to produce another cool day with highs on Saturday only reaching the mid to upper 50s for the Capital City area.

Rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday, and Sunday looks to stay wet for the better part of the day. On the other hand, Sunday will be much, much warmer, with highs getting into the 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Sunday’s rain comes in the form of both showers and thunderstorms and we now have a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday, but the main severe weather threat will be isolated strong thunderstorm winds, but we cannot entirely rule out the potential for a rogue tornado.

We could see 0.5” to 1.5” of rain around the area on Sunday. That doesn’t portend a significant flood threat, but it does suggest that it could be a real mess for those trying to get out and about for holiday shopping. Of the two days, Saturday will be far better for bargain hunting and mall hopping!

The WAFB First Alert Forecast maintains rain likely for Monday and Tuesday, but it stays mild as well with afternoon highs around 70° to the lower 70s for both days. For the remainder of the work week, expect afternoon highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Our current outlook for Wednesday and Friday calls for scattered rain on both days, with Isolated afternoon showers on Thursday.

To summarize, after a cool Friday and Saturday, it looks like we will roll into a run of warmer than normal weather beginning on Sunday and extending through the week, with good rain chances throughout most of the work week too.

Have a good weekend and stay warm on Saturday and dry on Sunday!

