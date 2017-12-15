DOTD announces changes to frustrating Walker roundabout

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced some changes on the way for the roundabout south of I-12 in Walker.

DOTD recently reconfigured approach lanes to the I-12 E on and off ramp roundabout south of I-12 in Walker. Prior to these changes, drivers were able to use both lanes going southbound on LA 447 if their destination was south of I-12. Now, drivers are advised to use the left lane for left turns and the right lane for through traffic only.

Also, both lanes of the I-12 E off-ramp are now open for traffic. The left lane is to be used for drivers headed north to LA 447, while the right lane is for either through movement or for heading north on LA 447 as well.

As of Thursday, December 14, traffic control at the westbound ramp north of I-12 was converted from a stop controlled intersection to a roundabout.

New pavement markings, signs, and message boards have been placed in the area to notify drivers of the change. DOTD will continue to make adjustments as needed until construction on the roundabout is completed.

