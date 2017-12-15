Parents charged after 3-year-old Albany boy found wandering in woods

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who went missing Friday are now facing drug and desertion charges.

"The little boy wandered while playing outside unattended today. This is actually the third time this has happened this week, and each time, he had to be located. One time, he was found at a neighbor's home. Just last night, he was found in the wooded area surrounding the home. Then today, he was found by a citizen working with the LPSO about a mile from his home. He was cold, scared, and scratched up. Through negligence, he was outside today for hours fending for himself while inappropriately dressed for this colder weather. I am humbled by the support shown today throughout our parish. My deputies were joined by several first responders from surrounding agencies including the local fire departments and citizen volunteers, all hoping to bring this little boy home safely," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The parents of the boy, Shane Baker, 40, of Independence, and Sylvia Baker, 37, also of Independence, are both being charged.

The child is now in the custody of the state. While searching the Bakers' home Friday afternoon, deputies report finding marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.

The child went missing around 12 p.m. and was found hours later in the evening. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

