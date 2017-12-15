MISSING: Family looking for elderly man with early stages of dementia

The Baker Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from the beginning stages of dementia.

The missing man is Lee Chambers, 67. He is 5' 1" tall and is medium build. He was last seen wearing a brown suede jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen at his home on 5404 Myrtle St. in Baker. His family says he may be suffering from the beginning stages of dementia and could have possibly lost his way on the way to a convenience store in his neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Chambers' whereabouts should call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

