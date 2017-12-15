LPSO makes 4-year-old honorary deputy for help with Christmas Crusade

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made 4-year-old Levi an honorary sheriff’s deputy on Friday.

Deputies originally met Levi at a Christmas Crusade donation location earlier this year. Levi dressed up as a law enforcement officer and emptied out his piggy bank to help Sheriff Jason Ard buy toys for less fortunate children.

Levi also helped deputies deliver toys to 1,340 kids and 600 families in Livingston Parish as part of LPSO’s 30th annual Christmas Crusade.

