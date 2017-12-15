Drunk driver sentenced for 3rd DWI after driving 80+ mph in wrong lane

A man from Belle Rose has been sentenced for his third DWI charge after driving more than 80 mph going the wrong way on Highway 1000 in Belle Rose.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reports that on October 10, Faron Coupel, 56, pleaded guilty to his third DWI. Sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation.

The incident happened back on September 11, 2016 when a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was on a routine patrol near Highway 1000 in Belle Rose. The deputy saw a vehicle traveling westbound in the wrong lane going more than 80 mph. The deputy pursued the vehicle before a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy was able to identify the driver as Coupel. He observed Coupel had a strong alcoholic odor coming from his person and that he was stumbling. A Standardized Field Sobriety was issued, which Coupel failed. He then denied he had consumed any alcohol and was arrested. At the Assumption Parish Detention Center, he was given the opportunity to submit to a breathalyzer, which he refused. He was booked accordingly.

On December 11, 2017, Coupel appeared before a judge for sentencing. He was sentenced to five years in jail with credit for time served. At least one year of the sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Coupel was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,000.

