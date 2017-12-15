Drunk driver sentenced for 3rd DWI after driving 80+ mph in wrong lane

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, December 14.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, December 14.More >>
It's the season to get great prices on hot gift items, but U.S. Homeland Security agents warn it's also a popular time for counterfeiters, and the items they sell could come with some hidden dangers.More >>
It's the season to get great prices on hot gift items, but U.S. Homeland Security agents warn it's also a popular time for counterfeiters, and the items they sell could come with some hidden dangers.More >>
Friday was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new East Ascension Freshman Academy.More >>
Friday was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new East Ascension Freshman Academy.More >>
In one of the largest efforts to date, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge began distributing toys to nearly 5,000 needy kids Friday.More >>
In one of the largest efforts to date, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge began distributing toys to nearly 5,000 needy kids Friday.More >>
LSU is in the process of sending letters to 5,500 people whose personal information may have been compromised after a university-owned laptop was stolen from an employee of the school.More >>
LSU is in the process of sending letters to 5,500 people whose personal information may have been compromised after a university-owned laptop was stolen from an employee of the school.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.More >>
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>