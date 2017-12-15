BIGFISH: Fortunately, fish are more predictable than the Louisiana's weather

Deputies are seeking the public's help finding a missing toddler from Albany.More >>
The Baker Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from the beginning stages of dementia.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made 4-year-old Levi an honorary sheriff’s deputy on Friday.More >>
A man from Belle Rose has been sentenced for his third DWI charge after driving more than 80 mph going the wrong way on Highway 1000 in Belle Rose.More >>
Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco will be speaking at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement after her first cancer treatment in Philadelphia.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.More >>
The autopsy results for a man and a woman found in a St. Landry lake shows that they both drowned, according to the public information officer for St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Major Eddie Thibodeaux.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A woman's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.More >>
A lawyer nominated by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge has become an internet sensation after having difficulty answering basic legal questions.More >>
