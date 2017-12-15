BIGFISH: Fortunately, fish are more predictable than the Louisiana's weather

So, mother nature has been giving us some cold mornings some warm afternoons some freezing temperatures once in a while, even a little snow from the North Shore to Baton Rouge. The good news is the fish is far more predictable than the weather.

Now your water temperatures have dropped down in the 50s and 60s but that is a predictable pattern for fish.

In the morning as the sun comes up and the temperatures are warming, and the waters are warming, the fish are likely to move from these deep channels up onto the flats by those rocks.

On the flip side, in the afternoon as the sun is going down and the air temperatures are getting colder or even after a cold front passes and the temperatures are dropping.

Those fish are going to move from the flats into the deeper waters. So, you do the same and fish that same pattern.

Now that area with a lot of those qualities is right here near the great wall between New Orleans East and Chalmette. The wall itself and the rocks on both sides of the wall and areas like the Michoud and NASA slip are all good spots.

Now finding fish isn’t all I can do for you this weekend Christmas countdown is getting close to single digits and you are probably wondering what to get that favorite outdoor person of yours well Anthony Puglia has some ideas.

“For starters, I would look at artificial baits. (They) are some of the hot things going right now Berkley Gulp Power Bait Shrimp Matrix shag. another great deal going on until the 17th (of December) buy any Abu Garcia spinning reel or bait cast reel and get a $100 rod.

And a great gift for someone special is a little R and R.

Of course, I’m talking about a Ram and a Ronollo right?

So, if you are looking for great fishing well you go to the wall. if you are looking for great gifts you go to your favorite sporting goods store. That’s this week’s BIGFISH report

I'm Captain CT Williams with Captain Mike Gallow and Captain Matt McCane for WAFB 9 News.

