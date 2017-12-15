Your Turn: La. Legislative Auditor report on former LSP superintendent Mike Edmonson

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Cathy Smith. Smith and many others went to our Facebook page to comment on the state auditor’s investigation of former State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson.

Some people defended Edmonson, but many others were glad that the auditor uncovered questionable perks and poor accounting practices. Smith is in the latter group. In her words:

If the higher-ups would quit stealing from the state, the governor could reinstate the 4% annual pay increase for the state employees that Governor Bobby Jindal took away. After all, everyone knows that the lower paid employees are the ones who actually do the work.

