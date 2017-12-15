Over 500 walk across stage in Southern University's Fall commencement

On a mobile device? Click here to watch the commencement live.

The Fall 2017 Commencement procession of the Southern University graduation candidates is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. Family and friends of graduating students are encouraged to arrive early.

Southern University is expecting over 500 students to graduate during the Fall ceremony, the school says.

In the event the F.G. Clark Activity Center should reach its capacity, the university says there will be an overflow location for a live stream of the ceremony at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union. Shuttles will be provided to transport attendees to and from the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Again, early arrival is suggested prior to 10 a.m. to allow time for parking and seating.

Persons with limited mobility who plan to attend Southern University's Fall 2017 Commencement Services on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10:00am should enter the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot by way of Harding Boulevard or Swan Avenue.

Signs stating "Handicapped Parking” and "Limited Mobility Drop-off" will direct vehicles with limited mobility guests to the elevator entrance of the Activity Center located on the Harding Boulevard side where they can be dropped off.

