LSU, SU hold fall commencement ceremonies

Louisiana State University and Southern University both held commencement ceremonies Friday.

The fall 2017 commencement procession of the Southern University graduation candidates began at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15.

SU graduated more than 500 students during the fall ceremony, the school says. For more information on graduation day, please follow Southern University on Twitter (@southernu_br) and Facebook.

And at LSU, just over 1,500 students graduated at the 294th commencement ceremony. The fall graduating class included more degrees awarded to African American and Hispanic students than any other fall semester.

Each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their graduates. For a full list of graduates, click here.

