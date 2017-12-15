Seven arrested in online prostitution sting, police say

Six women and a Baton Rouge man have been arrested after a prostitution sting conducted through the website backpage.com, according to the probable cause report.

Authorities have in custody Tameka Bess, Kenisha Harris, Leah Lee, Jahnai Wilson, Brittany Allen, Alyssa Champagne, and Dmarcus Brown on various charges after an undercover prostitution and human trafficking operation in East Baton Rouge on December 12.

The operation, conducted by Louisiana State Police Speical Victim's Unit partnered with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, involved undercover agents using various websites known to have prostitution ads.

According to authorities, Harris, 27, of Sacramento, CA, was booked on additional charges of pandering, resisting an officer and battery after fighting with officers who met her at the adjoining gas station of a Baton Rouge hotel, according to the probable cause report.

After Harris, was taken by agents, she allegedly said "fu-- you bit---s," and pulled her arms away from officers attempting to detain her. Harris allegedly continued to fling her arms around and kicked a deputy as she was being led to a police vehicle. Harris was allegedly transporting one of the women to the area to participate in prostitution.

After arriving at the hotel, all of the women offered sex and other services to undercover agents ranging from $120 to $500, according to the probable cause report. Four of the five women are from the California area, while the fifth woman is from the Texas area.

A Baton Rouge man was also arrested in connection with the sting operation. Authorities have in custody, 26-year-old Dmarcus Brown on the charge of pandering after authorities say he was allegedly transporting a woman to the hotel to participate in prostitution. The woman told police Brown had organized all of her "dates" through the website and transported her to them.

The following women were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

Kenisha Harris, 27, of Sacramento, Ca. Prostitution Pandering Resisting an officer Battery on a police officer

Leah Lee, 22, of Sacramento , Ca. Prostitution

Jahnai Wilson, 21, of San Francisco, Ca. Prostitution

Brittany Allen, 25, of Modesto, Ca. Prostitution

Tameka Bess, 19, of Victoria, Tx. Prostitution

Alyssa Champagne, 19 of Prairieville. Prostitution

Dmarcus Brown, 26, of Baton Rouge Pandering



This arrest comes just a week after another prostitution bust by EBRSO using social media.

On Tuesday, November 5 around 2 p.m., agents with EBRSO were conducting an undercover prostitution operation where they were contacting various females who were advertising sexual services on a number of social media sites.

