VIDEO: Mom recovering from addiction gets new car, custody of her children

The Fall 2017 Commencement procession of the Southern University graduation candidates is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. Family and friends of graduating students are encouraged to arrive early. Southern University is expecting over 500 students to graduate during the Fall ceremony, the school says. In the event the F.G. Clark Activity Center should reach its capacity, the university says there will be ...More >>
Six women and a Baton Rouge man have been arrested after a prostitution sting conducted through the website backpage.com, according to the probable cause report. Authorities have in custody Tameka Bess, Kenisha Harris, Leah Lee, Jahnai Wilson, Brittany Allen, and Dmarcus Brown on various charges after an undercover prostitution and human trafficking operation in East Baton Rouge on December 12. The operation, conducted by Louisiana State Police Speical Victim's U...More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
outhern University's defense came alive in the second half, holding Florida A&M University to 30 percent shooting and nine turnovers resulting in 19 points off of those second-half turnovers to defeat FAMU 68-50 Thursday night at the Clifford Seymour Gym.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
