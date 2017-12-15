VIDEO: Mom recovering from addiction gets new car, custody of her children

A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.

Jessica McCutcheon of Greenville, South Carolina recently regained custody of her three children after the Department of Social Services took them away, the News Observer reported.

She was recovering from a drug addiction and had also been a victim of domestic violence.

Meredith Shannon fostered McCutcheon’s 2-year-old daughter, Harper, for almost a year, according to the newspaper.

After the family reunited in October, the foster mom said she wanted to continue supporting McCutcheon because she knew she was a good mom.

In a video posted to Facebook, Shannon presented McCutcheon with a heartwarming surprise from the student-athletes, coaches, and members of the Upstate community.

The mother received just over $1,000 in gift cards and the keys to a 1999 Honda Accord, according to the Observer.

McCutcheon started to cry at the sight of her new vehicle.

Upon opening the car doors, she discovered multiple Christmas gifts from Shannon and her family.

A family reportedly donated the car after finding out she had been borrowing relatives’ cars to drive. McCutcheon had also been working two jobs to make ends meet.

Student-athletes from North Greenville University donated several of the gift cards after learning about the mom’s story.

The video of McCutcheon receiving her gifts was shared on the North Greenville University Athletics' Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 7 million times.

