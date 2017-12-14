VIDEO: Non-profit releases another video about gun violence in schools for 5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook

The latest data from the CDC shows Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina have some most active and most widespread flu activity in the nation.More >>
Sandy Hook Promise has released another video, entitled Tomorrow's News, to help bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in schools.More >>
Now that 22 men and women have been chosen to take on the role of community police ambassadors in Baton Rouge, many are wondering where exactly the program will lead.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who died in 1981 in Breaux Bridge after being hit by a car on I-10.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
