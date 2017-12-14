VIDEO: Non-profit releases another video about gun violence in schools for 5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook Promise has released another video, entitled Tomorrow's News, to help bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in schools.

The video, which was released just before the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, shows a reporter interviewing various people about "tomorrow's shooting" involving a teenage boy who kills four students and two adults before turning the gun on himself.

All of the people in the video talk about warning signs that they say should have alerted them that something was going on with the young student.

Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit organization that aims to provide gun violence prevention programs. The message of this year's video is similar to one released last year in which a student opened fire in the school's gym. Again, warning signs were overlooked. Last year's video went viral, with more than 10 million views since it was released on YouTube on December 2, 2016.

