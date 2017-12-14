LSU fullback Bry'Kiethon Mouton announces he'll transfer

LSU fullback Bry'Kiethon Mouton announced he will be transferring from the university on Twitter Thursday.

The junior from Lafayette thanked former coach Les Miles and current coach Ed Orgeron for “giving (him) a chance to play in that purple and gold.” Mouton joined the LSU Tigers as a freshman in 2015 and started at fullback when J.D. Moore sustained injuries.

I will be transferring from LSU.... pic.twitter.com/YKRGHrIgkI — 337?? (@BoB_typelife) December 15, 2017

Mouton has not had much playing time this year. He has also missed practice for the last month for reasons not specified.

In his post, Mouton went on to thank his teammates as well saying, “to my teammates and brothers thank you for supporting my decision, we’re forever family!!!”

He ended with a Geaux Tigers.

Mouton did not mention where he will be transferring, but that he will be continuing his education elsewhere.

