Officials warn residents of phone scam involving person claiming to be deputy

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam involving a person claiming to be from the sheriff's office asking for money.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley says his office has gotten multiple complaints from residents, saying they've been contacted by an individual identifying himself as Lieutenant Anderson or Lieutenant Nichols with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The individual then tells potential victims they have an active warrant out for missing jury duty that will result in their arrest if they don't go to the nearest Office Depot to purchase a Green Dot prepaid card in the amount of $2,000.

APSO wants to remind residents that they should never conduct business with law enforcement over the phone. Law enforcement agencies will never ask residents for credit/debit card or bank account information for any purpose.

Anyone who has experienced this scam should contact APSO at 225-621-8300 option 1.

