Wet weather expected during weekend, beginning of next week

Clouds have dominated the main weather story over the last 24 hours. They obviously hampered the viewing of the meteor shower Wednesday night and while we did get a break in the clouds earlier Thursday morning, they returned for the afternoon. As a result, Thursday’s filtered sunshine slowed the warm up, with afternoon temperatures peaking a bit lower than we anticipated Wednesday.

Cooler air will be flowing into the WAFB area from the north later Thursday, the wind shift courtesy of a dry front that has been moving southward through the state during the day. Even with the clouds, everybody has stayed dry, and that's going to be the weather picture for most WAFB neighborhoods on Friday and probably Saturday too.

Clouds will remain overhead through the evening and night. Even with the cloud deck blanketing the region, the cooler continental air riding southward with the north winds will help drop temperatures to near 40° for much of the Capital City region by Friday’s sunrise. The First Alert Forecast acknowledges a chance for a few showers closer to the coast on Friday, but most of the WAFB region should stay dry during the day. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the day, with highs on Friday afternoon only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Saturday morning will start out in the upper 30s and our forecast keeps skies mostly cloudy for Saturday as well. And like Friday, the vast majority of the WAFB area will stay dry through the day. However, we will add in a slight chance of rain late in the day on Saturday as a disturbance takes shape to our west. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will rebound on Sunday with winds out of the south and southeast. Look for a Baton Rouge morning low in the mid 50s for Sunday with an afternoon high in the low 70s. However, the warmer air comes at a price. Rain is likely on Sunday, especially during the latter half of the day. The aforementioned disturbance that was to our west on Saturday will settle right over the state on Sunday, and that will make for a rather ugly Sunday for holiday shoppers. An early look suggests the area can expect 0.5” to 1.0” of rain on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the local weather pattern stays wet through at least the first part of next week. Our current First Alert Forecast has rain chances running at about 60 percent or better for Monday and at 50 percent into Tuesday. Indeed, while the guidance is a bit mixed for the rest of the work week, be prepared for rains to linger into Wednesday and potentially into Thursday. Confidence is high for the rains from Sunday through Tuesday, but admittedly, we will need to see how things shake out in future computer model runs before we have a clearer perspective on the middle of next week. But be thinking on the order of 1” to 3” of rain between now and mid-week, not a serious flood scenario, but it will likely create standing water in the usual places. The way it looks right now, temperatures will be running above normal for the better part of next week even with the wet outlook.

