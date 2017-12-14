Rainbow trout now available to fish at 5 BREC parks

It’s that time of year again. BREC has stocked a few of its ponds with over 1,400 pounds of beautiful adult rainbow trout, just in time for the holidays.

This is the eleventh year the park service has stocked ponds with the freshwater fish. The purpose is to encourage recreational fishing in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The trout come from Missouri and are vacuumed from tanks on a truck into the ponds. The fish are only stocked in December because they can’t survive the normally warm waters. Officials with BREC say all of the rainbow trout are usually caught before the waters can warm up above 75º.

Rainbow trout are native to northern parts of the country and prefer cold waters. Ponds were specifically selected for stocking the fish because of their depth and high oxygen levels.

The rainbow trout are available to catch in ponds at the following parks:

When fishing for rainbow trout, you need to follow all state regulations for fishing. If over the age of 16, you must have a valid Louisiana Fishing License. Cast netting for the rainbow trout at BREC parks is not allowed. You can catch and release as many rainbow trout as possible, but the limit for taking trout home is four per person per day.

