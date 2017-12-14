Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, and Spinach Panini

Air date: December 14, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 sandwiches

Comment:

Hot grilled sandwiches are great for lunch, quick suppers, and even tailgating. Convenience items such as spit-roasted chicken from the deli and pre-shredded cheeses will speed up preparation even more. Feel free to substitute your favorite sandwich bread in place of ciabatta.

Ingredients:

1 herb-roasted whole chicken, sliced

12 slices prosciutto ham

18 baby spinach leaves, washed

6 individual ciabatta breads

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound shredded Kashkaval or Provolone cheese, divided

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Preheat panini grill to medium-high heat. Note: You may wish to purchase one of the many flavored, spit-roasted chickens from your local grocery store. Place the prosciutto slices on a cookie sheet and bake until crispy but not over-browned, 7–10 minutes. Slice the individual ciabatta in half and brush each half with olive oil. Note: You may wish to dress the sandwich at this point with a tablespoon of your favorite mustard or flavored mayonnaise. Divide the dark and white chicken meat into equal serving portions and set aside. To assemble each sandwich, place an equal amount of shredded cheese on the bottom half of each sandwich and top with prosciutto. Top with chicken and season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Top with 3 spinach leaves and 2 tomato slices. Finish with remaining shredded cheese and remaining ciabatta half. Place sandwich on the panini grill and cook until golden brown on both sides, 2–4 minutes. Cut panini sandwich in half diagonally and serve hot.