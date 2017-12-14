Officials trying to identify Jane Doe killed in Breaux Bridge back in 1981

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who died in 1981 in Breaux Bridge after being hit by a car on I-10.

Back on December 5, 1981 at 12:41 a.m., a woman in her mid to late 20s was struck and killed by a car on I-10 W in Breaux Bridge. While investigating the incident, officers were unable to find any ID on her person. At the time of her death, she was wearing a gray and black cowl neck sweater (Coronet Casuals brand), Wrangler jeans (size 30-31), white knee socks, and red and gray Pro Wings jogging shoes. She had brown hair, brown eyes, and was about 5' 3" tall, weighing 130 - 145 lbs.

Despite several attempts to notify next of kin, and after several months passing with no one coming forward to identify the woman, a tomb and casket services were provided by Pellerin's Funeral Home. The burial plot was provided by St. Bernard Church. She was eventually buried at the St. Bernard Cemetery in March of 1982. Two residents, Lester Guidry and Sophie Cormier, agreed to look after her grave site until their deaths. Someone else has now taken over the duties of caring for her grave.

Several local and federal agencies in neighboring states were notified about the case to see if her description matched any missing persons cases, but to no avail. The LSU FACES Lab also assisted by creating a facial approximation and by entering her information into their databases. Also, her body was exhumed several years and DNA was obtained to try to identify next of kin.

Based on information gathered from a trucker, the woman may be from the Oklahoma City area and may have been traveling to Texas. The trucker believes he encountered her at a truck stop at the I-10/Henderson exit in Louisiana. The trucker provided this information after seeing a story about the tenth anniversary of this cold case. The trucker also reported the woman told him she had been dropped off there by another trucker, who had kept her purse. The trucker said he bought her lunch and gave her $10.

Additional details about her are as follows:

Some of the clothing in her possession was manufactured in Canada

She had a scar on her abdomen

A brown paper bag from Howards Supermarket (950 Ninth Ave., Port Arthur, Texas) in her possession contained the following items: A piece of chicken wrapped in paper marked "Champagne's" (This may be the lunch the trucker bought for her) A pair of Wrangler jeans (misses, size 10) A short sleeve plaid western style shirt Various undergarments Knee socks (maroon and brown) White nightgown with blue dots (size medium)



Last week marked the 36th anniversary of her death and despite many attempts throughout the years, she remains unidentified.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is encouraged to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071. Due to the sensitive nature of some of the photographs of the woman's body, they have not been displayed, however, they can be made available should family members or law enforcement need to clarify her identity.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.