Woman arrested for stabbing man in face, back, and chest after argument

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing a man numerous times after an argument about the woman breaking into the home of the victim.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on November 27, officers were called out to Cousin's Food Mart on Airline Highway in reference to a man who was stabbed. The victim says he was at the store visiting someone who works there when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Charlene Ann McKneely, 27.

The victim claims McKneely started an argument over he and his sister calling the police on McKneely for breaking into the victim's house. The victim says the argument turned physical and pulled out a knife, cutting him in the face.

The victim says he fought with McKneely and she then stabbed him in the chest, back, and hand. The victim was able to positively identify McKneely in a six-person photographic lineup.

