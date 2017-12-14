Deputies arrest pair suspected of trying to steal ATM

A deputy on patrol thwarted a robbery and helped send two would-be thieves to jail early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Alfred Cobb, 25, and Leonard Williams, 33, both of Ponchatoula, were taken into custody.

Investigators said the pair was trying to steal an ATM from the parking lot of a supermarket in Loranger around 2 a.m. when the patrolling deputy noticed a truck and decided to find out what was going on.

Cobb and Williams were trying to load the ATM into the back of a Ford F350 when they saw the deputy, according to reports. Authorities said they dropped the machine, jumped in the truck, and drove off.

TPSO said deputies followed the truck until it crashed into a fence at a park. Officials said they two men then got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area, but were caught about six hours later by deputies searching the area for them.

Investigators reported the evidence so far shows the truck was used to ram the ATM in an attempt to break it from the foundation. They added the truck used was reported stolen from Kenner and the license plate on it was also stolen.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the Kenner Police Department on the investigation into the stolen truck and with looking into several stolen vehicles from the Kenner area that have been recovered in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials said because the investigation is ongoing, charges are pending on both Cobb and Williams.

