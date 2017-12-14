Horses survive vicious animal attack, but need donations to help pay for recovery

The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking for the public to help two horses badly injured in a vicious attack by one or more animals.

The two young horses, a yearling and a colt, were attacked in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to officials.

The Humane Society said the owner spoke with deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and it is believed the horses were possibly attacked by one or more dogs, but investigators were able to determine they were definitely attacked by another animal and were not the victims of neglect.

Officials said the horses were given to West Baton Rouge Animal Control due to the extent of their injuries and then they were transferred to the Humane Society. Members of the Humane Society said they arranged for the horses to be examined by the LSU Vet School, which determined they were in need of "immediate, emergency care."

They said "Mickey," a 3-month-old Tennessee Walker/Quarter Horse mix, suffered the more severe injuries. He received life-threatening trauma to the face. "Rocket," the Quarter Horse yearling, suffered a severe cut on his back knee.

Officials said both horses are expected to make a full recovery, but their care is expected to cost more than $6,000 due to the extent of the injuries.

The Humane Society has set up an account to raise funds to help pay for the horses’ medical expenses.

Click here to donate

