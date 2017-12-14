Man arrested on 20 counts of child porn

An investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies, resulted in the arrest of a man on child porn charges.

AG Jeff Landry said Colt Gibson, 33, of Independence, faces 20 counts of child pornography.

"We remain diligent in taking child predators off of our streets," Landry said in a written release. "Our office will continue doing all we legally can to bring those who exploit our state’s children to justice."

Gibson was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 13 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13) and seven counts of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children.

Officials reported Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Louisiana State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or concerns about him is urged to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations at 800-256-4506.

