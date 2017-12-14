WANTED: Man accused of shooting someone in the head

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting someone in November.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Kentron Smith, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said the shooting happened on St. Gerard Avenue on November 26.

According to investigators, he and the victim were standing in the road talking when Smith pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Authorities said Smith fired two shots, one of which hit the victim in the head. The victim survived the attack.

Smith is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

