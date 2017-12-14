GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.

Jace Crehan, 21, was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Robert Noce Jr., 47, of Zachary.

Closing arguments started Thursday morning and the jury was charged with the case around 1:15 p.m. Crehan could face life in prison. Sentencing is set for January 18, 2018.

He was found guilty of strangling Noce and stuffing his body into a 55-gallon barrel that was found in the victim’s kitchen on July 4, 2015. An autopsy revealed Noce died from strangulation, but he was stabbed multiple times as well.

Noce was convicted of sexually assaulting Crehan's then girlfriend, Brittany Monk, 19, from when she was 4-years-old to when she was 13. Noce pleaded no contest to the sexual claims just two weeks before he was found in the barrel.

Monk pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter in Noce's death and agreed to testify against Crehan. Monk avoided the life without parole sentence with her plea and will face anywhere from 10 to 40 years behind bars when she is sentenced at a later date.

RELATED LINKS:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.