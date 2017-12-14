Authorities investigate threatening words added to MSA West student's Snapchat photo

Authorities in Iberville Parish are investigating to find out who added threatening words to a Snapchat photo, causing panic for many parents.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said an eighth grader at MSA West in Plaquemine took a photo of himself with his dad’s guns Wednesday. He added the gun safe was locked, but the boy’s older brother opened it.

Investigators said the boy sent the photo to a few friends on Snapchat. They emphasized the kid did NOT add the threatening words to it. Apparently, after he sent the original photos out, someone added, “Don’t go to school tomorrow,” to one of the pictures and sent it out to more people.

According to Supt. Arthur Joffrion, a student notified a school staff member about the photo and that’s when administrators contacted the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 p.m.

Stassi said he sent deputies to the kid’s house. He added they confiscated all of the guns and interviewed the kid.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to figure out who added the words to the photo.

Joffrion said the school sent out a Robo call to parents of MSA West students alerting them that there is no threat to students and staff.

Officials said extra IPSO deputies are at the school in case students have questions.

