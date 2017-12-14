BRPD: Man, woman shot during robbery attempt while trying to sell smartphone

Police say they are looking for at least two suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a man and woman Thursday morning during a second-hand sale that was set up on the app Letgo.

The suspects approached the victims, who were in their car, near the intersection of Alice and Napoleon Street around 8:45 a.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said when the victims produced the iPhone they were selling, one of the suspects took the phone and produced a gun, telling the victims not move. When the victims began to drive away, one of the suspects allegedly shot at them, hitting the woman was in the stomach and the man in the arm.

The victims drove off after being shot but then stopped their car at the intersection of Highland Road and South Drive. The two victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

Highland Road was closed briefly Thursday morning as authorities investigated the shooting. Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

