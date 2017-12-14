BRPD investigates shooting on South Boulevard

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on South Boulevard near Highland Road around 8:45 a.m.

Investigators said the two victims were in serious condition, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect.

Highland Road is closed in both directions at South Boulevard as police investigate the scene of the shooting.

